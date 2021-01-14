A man from Debrecen caused a fatal accident

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charged the man from Debrecen, whose attention was distracted by the display of the hands-free device on the truck’s dashboard, with the fault of the careless cause of a fatal road accident.

The defendant traveled on the morning of 22 August 2019, around 9 a.m. in ideal weather and visual conditions at a speed of 70 km / h by truck on the road No. 4801 on the outskirts of Báránd. There is dense vegetation on the sides of the road section between Kaba and Báránd and there are several bends on the road, which limits visibility.

As the man was driving, he watched the display of the hands-free device on the dashboard of the vehicle and, as a result of his inattention, shifted the truck nearly two meters into the left-hand traffic lane in his direction of travel.

At the same time, the victim was driving regularly against him in his truck. After the victim noticed the accused’s transfer, he pulled the vehicle vigorously to the right to avoid the accident, at the same time braking and warning him of his behavior with an audible signal. Despite all this, the accused collided with the victim’s truck at a speed of about 50 km / h.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the truck suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and he lost his life in the hospital the next day.

The accident and the injuries and death of the victim were the result of the offending conduct of the accused.

The investigation was carried out by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused for negligently causing a fatal road accident in the Püspökladány District Court. In the indictment for the prosecution, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused and forbid him to drive road vehicles for a definite period of time.

