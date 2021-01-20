The air quality in Debrecen is objectionable

In several settlements, air quality continues to be unfavorable due to airborne dust, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) informed MTI on Tuesday.

The air hygiene index system has four categories: acceptable, objectionable, unhealthy and dangerous.

The NNK wrote: the air quality is dangerous in Putnok, in Ajka Kazincbarcika, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Sajószentpéter, Salgótarján.

Based on the air hygiene assessment, air quality was challenged in another eight settlements – Debrecen, Hernádszurdok, Szolnok, Tököl, Dorog, Székesfehérvár, Várpalota and Pécs.

Based on the meteorological forecast, no significant improvement in air pollution is expected in the coming days, they added.

The NNK highlighted that air pollution causes short-term respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, respiratory irritation, dyspnea), but also increases the risk of cardiovascular disease in the long run.

It is recommended that in the case of hazardous and unhealthy air quality, people in the sensitive population (children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases) should spend little time outdoors. Patients with chronic respiratory disease may have worsening symptoms, so they are advised to always have a standby medicine (such as an inhaler) on hand in case of poor air quality. And if your symptoms get worse, see your doctor. – they suggest.

