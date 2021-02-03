Debrecen bears predicted how long winter would last

According to folk belief, on February 2, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, with the help of the bears we can predict the weather.

This day has a long tradition in zoos, because we tend to pay more attention to the behavior of our bears. If the bear comes out of its cave and sees its shadow, it will be scared of it and go back to continue his winter dream. From this we can conclude that winter will still be delayed. If, on the other hand, the bear does not see a shadow, it marks the end of winter.

Traditionally, bear predation is done with European brown bears, but in our zoo in Debrecen you can see red bears. If we trust the timeless skills of red bears, it is time to bring out our spring clothes, because Dönci proved to be more active than usual today, the Debrecen Zoo reported on the news.

debreceninap.hu