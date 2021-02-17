László Papp: the construction of the Latinovits Theater has reached a spectacular stage

The mayor reported fresh news.

László Papp posted on his Facebook page about developments related to the construction of the Latinovits Theater in Debrecen. The mayor wrote that:

with the help of the 50-meter tower crane, the internal supporting structures of the large theater are built. Nearly 150 tons of steel structures will be placed on the main stage.

The gallery system of the studio theater has been completed, the acoustic insulation is underway and the theatrical engineering construction will start soon.

At the end of his post, he repeated that “Debrecen is developing!”

Photo: László Pósán Fidesz Member of Parliament, László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) Mayor and Sándor Nagy Fidesz

Municipal Representative (j-b) during a tour of the Latinovits Theater in Debrecen on 16 February 2021. The theater is scheduled to hold its opening performance in the spring of next year.

MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi