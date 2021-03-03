Due to an Accident Bus 15 Runs on a Different Route

A traffic accident happened this evening on Lahner street, Debrecen which affects bus traffic as well. During the time of site investigation there is a full road block, so bus 15 runs on a different route.

The buses run in both directions on the Diószegi road, roundabout – Hétvezér street – Komáromi Csipkés György square – Létai road – Bayk András street. Due to the change, the buses do not stop at the bus stops in Lahner street, Lahner street 53., Irányi Dániel street, Schweidel József street in either direction.

Thank you for your understanding!

DKV