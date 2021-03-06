Getting Your Tickets Online Made Even More Convenient

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Getting Your Tickets Online Made Even More Convenient

Home to our online ticket sale services since last autumn with no convenience fee, TicketBase has recently been updated to offer you enhanced visuals and a more streamlined shopping interface when purchasing your Zoo and Amusement Park Passes in a quick, convenient and environmentally friendly way:

ticketbase.eu/zoodebrecen

Online tickets also grant you a smoother experience with no queuing and are valid for one year from the date of purchase – and, hopefully, you will not have to wait much longer before you can use them.

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

