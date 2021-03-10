On Thursday, March 11, 2021, the contractor will start the warranty repair of the connection between Kálvin tér and Vár utca from 8.30 am, which is expected to be completed on March 17, 2021.

It is not possible to drive and park on the closed road section during the warranty repair! Motorists arriving from Péterfia Street and Hunyadi Street will be able to approach the downtown block from the road passing through the Forum Shopping Center during this period.

Irregularly parked cars obstruct the work, so they will be transported from the scene by public space inspectors.

Passengers are kindly requested to drive in accordance with the temporarily changed traffic regulations, with extreme caution!

