Recent developments have taken place on road 471, asking for the patience of the people of Debrecen

László Tasó made a big announcement today. The pavement reinforcement and capacity expansion program of the main road No. 471 will continue in the inner area of Debrecen – said László Tasó, Member of Parliament.

From King Matthias to Simon I. Street, in addition to the construction of four-lane roads, service roads, bicycle paths, car parks, modernization of public lighting, green surfaces and green walls, connecting roads will be built or new wear layers will be provided. The entire length of the Acsádi road will be renovated.

We thank the residents of the district and the road users for their patience and cooperation – Tasó said.

The schedule:

the call for tenders will appear in the procurement notice next week

exploratory work will begin in September

renovation of the pavement can begin in the spring of 2022 – as time allows

debreceninap.hu