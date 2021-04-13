The Chamber of Commerce donated a life-saving device to Kenézy Hospital

The Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry donated a Lifepak 20E professional defibrillator worth more than HUF 3 million to the newly established 7-bed intensive care unit of the Gyula Kenézy Epidemiological Hospital of the University of Debrecen. The device is specifically used in the COVID intensive care unit.

Already last December, HBKIK contacted the management of Kenézy Hospital with the intention of offering help and support to those working in healthcare, in an attempt to thank them for their sacrificial work. At the end of the year, however, it was gratifying that so many organizations and companies provided various financial and material support and donations to the health care institution that the management of the Hospital asked to postpone the help to the period when they would really need some equipment.

The time has now come for assistance in the third wave of the epidemic, as there has been such a rapid increase in the number of critically ill patients in need of hospital care that a new 7-bed intensive care unit had to be established in the Hospital. In response to the request of the healthcare institution, the Chamber donated a Lifepak 20E professional defibrillator, which is essential for intensive care, to the new intensive care unit of the Gyula Kenézy Epidemiological Hospital, where patients with COVID are being treated, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry