Career shock during a pandemic – a surprising experience at the HR conference in Debrecen

The digitalization that has evolved exponentially as a result of the coronavirus epidemic has profoundly transformed the workforce management of companies. Among other things, this transformation was discussed by experts in the IV. At the HR Symposium in Debrecen – read on unideb.hu.

Experts from companies participating in the dual courses of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen working in the field of HR also gave worthy lectures:

– These speakers presented the most important challenges and good practices affecting their organization, so the participants of the event could meet examples from practical life, – emphasized Krisztina Dajnoki, director of the organizing DE GTK Institute of Management and Organizational Sciences.

Vitos Albert, head of the HSA Group’s recruitment business, introduced the audience to the tricks of online interviewing, among other things.

In the course of this, it turned out that in today’s labor market situation, a bricklayer also applied for a firewall construction task for IT professionals.

Mónika Márton, managing director of Legacy Kft., An organizational developer, said that the first reactions of the pandemic situation from the organizational and consulting side were a sudden freeze, freeze or wait. Many have not seen an alternative to personal development.

László Csoknyay, the leading consultant of Hill International Kft. Hungary, presented the online application possibilities of the Triorgam method, ie how the personality map can be used for successful team building.

Focus on digitization

At the same time, almost 200 students, mainly human resource researchers, human resource specialists from companies, the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen and the János Selye University of Slovakia followed the Innovative HR – Challenges broadcast on the Internet in the 21st century. century, which focused on digitization.

Krisztina Dajnoki, director of the DE GTK Institute of Management and Organizational Sciences, which organized the professional forum, emphasized in her opening remarks that they are primarily looking for answers to the creative methods of organizations, how they have transformed their organization, operations and developments.

Pato Gáborné Szucs Beata, Pannon University Faculty Supply Chain Management Institute, Department lecturer on Covi 19-pandemic effects of 14 national higher education institutions – including the DE GTK – as well as the support of the Slovakian János Selye University, the Chamber of Industry and a number of other professional organizations last year in early June gave a presentation on the results of the competency research launched and ongoing.

As it turned out, in the framework of this, mainly domestic private companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as multis, such as large car factories, are asked about their experiences. In the first phase of the survey, 508 organizations responded by 31 July 2020, and in the second by 1,041 organizations between 1 August and 15 November 2020. The impact of the third wave is currently being assessed.

The pandemic caused a career shock

Based on the analysis of the data received, the associate professor stated that the pandemic caused a so-called “career shock”, among other things. Some workers ’careers stalled, stopped, or even stopped, while others’ careers suddenly accelerated. He stressed that the precarious work environment caused by the epidemic caused collective stress among workers, which occurred primarily during the first wave, but to a lesser extent is still experienced today.

Many of you have learned to use the technologies needed for telecommuting

Pato Gáborné Beata Szucs explained that the epidemic appears the respondents considered the IT and online technology knowledge is the most important individual competencies. In contrast, during the second wave, communication and conflict management came in first place in the order of importance, while digital competencies, IT and online knowledge were relegated to fourth place in the survey. The reason for the decline is certainly that by then the majority in the home office had learned quite well how to use the technologies needed for telecommuting, the expert said.

József Poór, professor emeritus of János Selye University, president of the Association of Humanists, added that the above-mentioned research also showed that workers in traditional industries, hotels and restaurants suffered the most in Hungary, with almost 100 decreased by a thousand since last spring.

“At the same time, the work of the HR departments has increased, their efficiency has increased and they are expected to increase in importance in many places,” he explained. At the end of his presentation, he concluded that it would not be possible to return to the pre-epidemic situation after the crisis, the experience must be applied in any case.

The closing interactive presentation of the symposium was given by Gábor Szvoboda, the head trainer of ActionLab Kft., Who gave an insight into the attraction-based sales program in connection with the presentation of experience-based skills development, with the aim of improving interpersonal efficiency.

