The trunk of a twenty-meter tree on Derék Street was broken in two

A twenty-meter tree trunk was broken in two in Debrecen, Derék Street, on Thursday. The tree endangered pedestrian traffic. The wood was removed with a professional chainsaw in Debrecen.

A branch of a large tree broke down and fell on a fence in Martonfalvi Street in Debrecen. Professional firefighters in Debrecen cut the branch with a chainsaw.

An oak tree split in two on a Thursday afternoon in Debrecen, on Böszörményi út. Professional firefighters from Debrecen intervened with a chainsaw.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate