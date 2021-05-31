The Hortobágy-Halastavi small railway is working again

The Hortobágy-Halastavi small railway has been operating again since Saturday, the Hortobágy National Park Directorate announced.

The train is going to the Peter Scott stop due to construction work. Visitors can take part in a bird’s-eye view of the birds from the high ground near the stop until the train returns.

To use the small train, the protection card is not necessary, but the use of the mask is mandatory.