Good weather is coming

The weather is gradually warming up in the first days of summer, with values around 25 degrees Celsius expected in the second half of the week. At the same time, it is still expected that a lot of sunshine will be disturbed by showers and thunderstorms – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, the last day of spring, thicker clouds and light rainfall at night are only slowly receding from the southern and eastern landscapes. Meanwhile, cumulus clouds are forming in the rest of the country, and showers and thunderstorms are forming in greater numbers in the eastern part of Transdanubia and between the Danube and the Tisza. Thunderstorms can be accompanied by tiny grains of ice, intense rainfall and increased winds. The wind is picking up, especially in Western Transdanubia and the Trans-Tisza region. It will be 5-11 degrees during the coldest hours. During the day, the air usually heats up to 18-22 degrees, but in cloudy parts, a few degrees lower values can also occur.

On Tuesday, June 1, the sun shines for a few hours and showers can occur at most in some places. In many places, the air movement will be lively, in some places strong. It is expected to be 4-10 degrees in the morning, and the air will warm up between 18 and 22 degrees in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the sun shines everywhere for at least a few hours. There may be showers in some places. The lowest temperature is likely to be between 5-11 and the highest temperature between 18-23 degrees.

On Thursdays, only one running shower can disturb the hours of sunshine. The minimum temperature is 6-12, the maximum temperature is between 20 and 25 degrees.

There will be a lot of sunshine on Friday as well, but even then there may be showers and thunderstorms in some places. The lowest temperature is likely to be between 7-14 degrees and the highest temperature between 21-26 degrees.

On Saturday and Sunday, several hours of sunshine are expected, but there may be scattered showers and thunderstorms. In the vicinity of a thunderstorm, the wind can get stronger. On Saturday it will be 10-15 degrees during the coldest hours, in the afternoon the air will warm up to 22-27 degrees. On Sunday, the temperature will rise from 11-16 degrees in the morning to 22-27 degrees during the day – read in the forecast.

Photo: The purple clover (Trifolium incarnatum) blooms near Ságújfalu in Nógrád county on May 30, 2021. In the background is the tower of the Sóshartyán church. MTI / Péter Komka