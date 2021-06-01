Debrecen Zoo: Giving You One Hour Extra!

Kurucz Judit
Despite the moody weather, summer is now only one day away, with extended opening hours from tomorrow till the end of August. Come hang out with our zoo residents any day of the week between 9:00 and 19:00; and see what funs and thrills the Amusement Park has to offer from 10:00 to 18:00 on weekdays and – for the very first time – 19:00 on weekends and bank holidays.

For more info on this year’s events and Animals in Action, please visit:
Get your tickets online for a quick and convenient entry at:
Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

