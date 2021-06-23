Seven counties have issued third-degree warnings by the meteorological service

Due to the heat, the National Meteorological Service issued the highest warning to seven counties on Wednesday, and also warned of extreme UV-B radiation nationwide.

It was highlighted in the alarm signal sent to MTI: on Wednesday, the average daily temperature is expected to be above 26.27 degrees nationwide on Wednesday, and in addition to the southern counties, it may already exceed 29 degrees in the east. For this reason, a third-level warning was issued for Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Tolna counties, while a second-level warning was issued for the rest of the country.

They also noted that there is little chance of a thunderstorm in the Northern Central Mountains.

The forecast is expected to be 16-23 degrees at dawn on Wednesday. During the day, the air mostly heats up to 33-38 degrees, but in the Little Plain only 31, 32 degrees are likely in some places.

Attention was also drawn to the fact that UV-B radiation can be extreme nationwide. In this case, redness can occur with a normal skin type, even if you stay for 15-20 minutes a day. The meteorological service is asking everyone to increase their protection against sunburn and to avoid sunbathing between 11 am and 3 pm during the day.

In Tuesday’s video, meteorologist László Török said that in the next day or two, even warmer air – bringing desert dust – will arrive over the country. Thanks to a wavy front system, the weather for the weekend is then refreshed by several degrees.

Due to the persistent heat, Cecília Müller, the national chief medical officer, ordered a heat alarm from Tuesday.

Photo: MTI / Attila Kovács