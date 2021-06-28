Help was provided for children living in poor conditions in Debrecen

On the last Sunday of June, the Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention gained a little joy for the children of Debrecen.

We spent the morning at the Kamilla Families Temporary Home and the Szeta Nap Street home. In both institutions, they ensure that families live with their children and provide assistance to parents in caring for their children. It was a pleasure to see families living in love in both institutions. Parents help each other, children see this example as well.

These families are our old acquaintances, because we have been to our food distributions several times in recent years, and we also brought food for them. That’s what we did now as well. The parents welcomed the stuffed cabbage, reaching every family in abundance. Our “gift” was seeing the eyes of children glistening with joy.

Every day more and more residents of Debrecen come to us to support them. So far, we haven’t told anyone not to, because we believe we need to help, and more and more people believe it because they’re poor, the same people as those who have had a place on the sunny side of life.

Of course, the association will do its job in the future to the best of its ability, but we are pushing the limits of our ability to perform. Our “protégés” so far can still count on us, but we can no longer expand this circle as a non-governmental organization without financial support. We would also like to restart street food distribution as soon as we have the opportunity.

If you want help or support, you can call the phone number below.

Mobile, every day of the week: 30 / 9841-963

Our e-mail address: segitsaraszorulokon@gmail.com

By bank transfer: Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association:

Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please enter in the announcement: food distribution, 2021.

Unfortunately, anyone can get into a life situation that needs a helping hand, a good word, a human voice. We believe that love, the eternal human value of helping your neighbor, is also a measure of the degree of humanity, is especially important today. Due to the epidemic, many people lost their jobs, their existence became uncertain.

Together with László Bogdán we confess:

“It’s natural for us to give if we can. Helping the weak and the fallen is a natural part of our lives. We don’t expect thanks, we’re glad we can give. ”

The majority of the poor are more afraid of starvation than the virus. Because you have to eat every day!

– Mrs. Zoltán Szabó, president of the association –

debreceninap.hu