Firefighters had to intervene in several scenes in Hajdú-Bihar County

On Tuesday at dawn, furniture and municipal waste were burned in Püspökladány, Budai Nagy Antal Street. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány extinguished the fire with a jet of water – writes the county disaster management.

Additional county fires were also reported in the announcement:

Two round bales smoked in Gáborján, at the Kásás homestead. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu extinguished the flames with two jets of water and hand tools.

Dry avar and weed burned in Berettyóújfalu, Ölyvös street. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu intervened with hand tools.

In the role, at the end of Ady Endre Street, weeds and hay bales burned on an acre of land. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány extinguished the fire with two water jets and hand tools.

In the evening in Nyírábrány, Víz utca, on an empty plot, the dry weed burned one thousand five hundred square meters. Professional firefighters from Nyíradony and Debrecen intervened with hand tools and two jets of water.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Photo: illustration