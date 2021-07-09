German company settled in the city would rely on a skilled workforce in Debrecen

Deufol Hungary Kft., a German family-owned company, and the Debrecen Vocational Training Center (DSzC) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement covering various areas of vocational training.

Mayor László Papp called the qualitative and quantitative growth of the education system a key issue for the economic growth of the city.

“Debrecen must win the labor market competition at the desk”

– emphasized the mayor, adding that in the Debrecen 2030 urban policy program, more than 36 billion forints will be spent on improving the conditions of education and expanding educational capacity.

Currently, more than 72,000 students study in the city, from kindergarten to university, and I want to increase this number to around one hundred thousand.

-He added.

László Papp said that over the past six years, more than thirty foreign companies, including the German Deufol, have chosen Debrecen as their development location, and the existence and long-term provision of a skilled workforce have played an important role in investment decisions.

Gergő Elek, the regional operational director of Deufol Hungary Kft., Recalled that the first hoeing took place at the beginning of October 2019, and in September 2020 they moved into the new plant.

In the completed halls, Deufol manufactures packaging materials made with the latest automated technology – wooden crates, other wooden packaging materials, pallets for transport containers, aluminum lining bags – on the one hand, and automatic processing of many different types and sizes of industrial products, partly with heavy-duty cranes. . Among other things, the packaging is made using a world-unique packaging line of approximately 50 meters, designed and manufactured specifically for Deufol’s needs, he explained in detail.

Gergő Elek added: there are currently 85 people working in the plant, and the number of employees will soon be increased to 100, they are planning a dynamic development in the coming years, for which I want to find and keep the best people. They look forward to working with the DSzC, which will provide targeted opportunities for quality staffing, he noted.

Judit Éva Judit Hámori, Director General of DSzC indicated:

The Deufol-DSzC agreement covers five vocational schools and technical schools in Debrecen in three training areas – wood industry, logistics and IT. Among the benefits of the agreement, he mentioned that students receive state-of-the-art industry knowledge in internships, talented young people have a better chance of staying in the region, vocational training can be adapted to the needs of economic actors, thus making better use of career opportunities.

Zsolt Tirpák, Chancellor of the DSzC, added: Since 2015, vocational training has been following economic changes, and for economic growth it must provide well-trained professionals.

The collaboration with Deufol also extends to in-service teacher training and curriculum coordination, he added.

Gergő Elek told MTI: he plans to sell 5-7 million euros in their plant in Debrecen this year.

It was also previously reported that the Deufol Group employs 2,300 people in 12 countries in 90 locations, with their 91st plant in Debrecen. Their services include export and industrial packaging, logistics services and innovative IT solutions along the supply chain. The group’s sales revenue in 2019 was 247 million euros.

