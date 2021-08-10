There will be a space research meeting in Hajdúböszörmény

The Hungarian Astronomical Association, the Hajdúböszörmény Group of the MCSE and the Szabadhajdú Nonprofit Ltd. in Hajdúböszörmény will organize a two-day National Meeting accompanied by a rich professional program on September 24-26. The meeting will be held at the Spa Garden Youth Leisure Center, and the conference and lectures will be held at the Gábor Sillye Cultural Center, posted on the city’s community page.

It is worth noting that the program is not free and pre-registration is required.

Friday, September 24th

16: 00–17: 00 Lecture and audience meeting with astronaut Bertalan Farkas (Gábor Sillye Cultural Center)

18: 00–20: 00 Reception for meeting participants

20: 00–… Pavement astronomical demonstration in clear weather

Saturday, September 25th

07: 30-09: 30 Breakfast at the property

10: 00–10: 10 Welcome

10: 10–10: 35 György Farkasréti: Astrophotography with equatorial Dobson binoculars

10: 35–11: 00 Krisztián Sárneczky: Asteroid Discoveries in Hungary: from Earth Scrubbers to Trojan Heroes

11: 00–11: 25 Richárd Novák: The Bükk Star introduces itself

11: 25-11: 45 Coffee break

11: 45–12: 10 Viktor Bseh: Let’s hunt for crescents!

12: 10–13: 00 Ferenc Rózsa: HATPi – a new exoplanet instrument in the southern hemisphere

13: 00–14: 00 Lunch break

14: 00–15: 00 dr. Orsolya Ferencz (Ministerial Minister of the Environment): Hungary’s opportunities in international space activities

15: 00–15: 30 Tamás Bárczy (Admatis Kft.): Participation in the space industry in ESA’s scientific programs

15: 30–15: 50 Coffee break

15: 50–16: 10 László Kiss: From the recent results of the Cheops space telescope

16: 10–16: 35 True Antal: Meteor camera systems in the world

16: 35–17: 00 Barnabás Barna: MCSE local groups 2021

17: 00–17: 25 Barnabás Lőrincz: Introduction of the Transylvanian Hungarian Astronomical Association

17: 25–17: 50 Attila Forgács: Visual perception without GOTO: the experience of the first 3 years

17: 50–18: 30 Forum, round table, evening preparation

18: 30–22: 00 Dinner, followed by a joint telescope in case of clear weather

Sunday, September 26th

07: 30-09: 30 Breakfast

10:00 Optional trip to Hortobágy

The organizers reserve the right to change the program.

Fee:

– until 31 August 2021 for registrants

MCSE tag 8000 Ft

Non-member HUF 12,000

– for applicants after 1 September 2021

MCSE member HUF 13,000

Non-member HUF 15,000

Apply at boszormeny2021@mcse.hu by filling in the application form. After applying, you will receive a transfer invoice with payment details.

Holders of the Hajdúböszörmény address card can attend the presentations of the event with a support ticket.

