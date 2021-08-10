There will be a space research meeting in Hajdúböszörmény

The Hungarian Astronomical Association, the Hajdúböszörmény Group of the MCSE and the Szabadhajdú Nonprofit Ltd. in Hajdúböszörmény will organize a two-day National Meeting accompanied by a rich professional program on September 24-26. The meeting will be held at the Spa Garden Youth Leisure Center, and the conference and lectures will be held at the Gábor Sillye Cultural Center, posted on the city’s community page.
It is worth noting that the program is not free and pre-registration is required.
Friday, September 24th
16: 00–17: 00 Lecture and audience meeting with astronaut Bertalan Farkas (Gábor Sillye Cultural Center)
18: 00–20: 00 Reception for meeting participants
20: 00–… Pavement astronomical demonstration in clear weather
Saturday, September 25th
07: 30-09: 30 Breakfast at the property
10: 00–10: 10 Welcome
10: 10–10: 35 György Farkasréti: Astrophotography with equatorial Dobson binoculars
10: 35–11: 00 Krisztián Sárneczky: Asteroid Discoveries in Hungary: from Earth Scrubbers to Trojan Heroes
11: 00–11: 25 Richárd Novák: The Bükk Star introduces itself
11: 25-11: 45 Coffee break
11: 45–12: 10 Viktor Bseh: Let’s hunt for crescents!
12: 10–13: 00 Ferenc Rózsa: HATPi – a new exoplanet instrument in the southern hemisphere
13: 00–14: 00 Lunch break
14: 00–15: 00 dr. Orsolya Ferencz (Ministerial Minister of the Environment): Hungary’s opportunities in international space activities
15: 00–15: 30 Tamás Bárczy (Admatis Kft.): Participation in the space industry in ESA’s scientific programs
15: 30–15: 50 Coffee break
15: 50–16: 10 László Kiss: From the recent results of the Cheops space telescope
16: 10–16: 35 True Antal: Meteor camera systems in the world
16: 35–17: 00 Barnabás Barna: MCSE local groups 2021
17: 00–17: 25 Barnabás Lőrincz: Introduction of the Transylvanian Hungarian Astronomical Association
17: 25–17: 50 Attila Forgács: Visual perception without GOTO: the experience of the first 3 years
17: 50–18: 30 Forum, round table, evening preparation
18: 30–22: 00 Dinner, followed by a joint telescope in case of clear weather
Sunday, September 26th
07: 30-09: 30 Breakfast
10:00 Optional trip to Hortobágy
The organizers reserve the right to change the program.
Fee:
– until 31 August 2021 for registrants
MCSE tag 8000 Ft
Non-member HUF 12,000
– for applicants after 1 September 2021
MCSE member HUF 13,000
Non-member HUF 15,000
Apply at boszormeny2021@mcse.hu by filling in the application form. After applying, you will receive a transfer invoice with payment details.
Holders of the Hajdúböszörmény address card can attend the presentations of the event with a support ticket.
