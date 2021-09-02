A right-turning lane was inaugurated in Debrecen

An independent right-hand traffic lane was built at the Böszörményi út – Békessy Béla utca junction, the Debrecen municipality announced. The investment cost net of 114,902,474. realized from HUF.

László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, Lajos Kósa, Member of Parliament of the region and Nándor Dampf, project manager of NIF Zrt., held a press conference at the renewed junction.

At the existing traffic light junction, an independent 80-meter-long right-turn lane with a section change, deceleration and stand-up section was built from Böszörményi út to Békessy Béla utca. In order to facilitate the connection to the adjacent lane, an accelerating lane of 90 m in length was created on Békessy Béla Street, ie a new lane of 170 m in total was established. In parallel with the new traffic lane, an 80-meter-long cycle path was corrected and routed, and a 60-meter-long sidewalk was built – writes in its report NIF Zrt.

The traffic lane created during the development will help to increase the capacity of the junction branch, as in this way the vehicles turning right will not keep those going in a straight line.

In his speech, László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, said: Those who monitor the infrastructure development processes affecting the city may experience that there are several investments in Debrecen that increase the throughput of car traffic. Our goal is to reduce the frequency of congestion and disruptions in line with the needs of the urban population. Reconstructions, although they can cause temporary difficulties, will achieve a qualitative improvement in the city’s transport in the long run.

Lajos Kósa, Member of Parliament for the region, added: Böszörményi út is one of the busiest introductory roads in the city. The right-hand lane at this intersection facilitates the dynamic movement of road users in both directions. Currently, several smaller-scale interventions are taking place in Debrecen, but overall, we can state that these projects all help to relieve the local road network and expand capacity.

Nándor Dampf, project manager of NIF Zrt., emphasized: The development of the city felt its impact at this junction as well, so the development of the intersection became inevitably necessary. Due to the residential areas next to us and the significant traffic to the clinics, we felt it necessary to separate the straight road traffic. Ultimately, the investment will facilitate more dynamic traffic at the junction.

The development is being carried out on behalf of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, in the investment of NIF Zrt.

debreceninap.hu