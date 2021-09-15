DKV will increase its flights during the opening show of the University of Debrecen

YoUDay will be held at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Wednesday, September 15th. During the event, DKV Zrt. Will launch auxiliary flights on tram lines 1, bus lines 22 and 24, thus facilitating the arrival and return of visitors.

Tram 1:

The departure time of the auxiliary flights from the Central Station after 21:20 on tram line 1:

– 21:24, 21:34

Bus services 22:

Auxiliary flights depart from Vincellér Street after 17:00:

– 17:10, 17:40, 18:10, 18:40, 20:40, 21:10, 21:40, 22:10

Bus services 24:

Auxiliary flights depart from Vincellér Street after 17:00:

– 17:15, 17:45, 18:15, 18:45, 20:45, 21:15, 21:30, 22:00

