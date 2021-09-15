Students can’t get on the bus

Students from Polgár in Hajdú-Bihar County to Tiszaújváros are late on a daily basis because there are so many that they cannot get on the buses – it turns out from the ATV report. Those who fall behind can only leave an hour later, causing high school students to slip off the first two hours as well.

“Students have to get quarter to eight in elementary school and half past seven in high school, so they should be able to take the seven-hour flight, but that doesn’t always work out,” a parent said.

Mayor József Tóth said that they are already negotiating with the bus service provider. “We contacted the Tiszaújváros steering company and asked them to help with this problem by increasing the number of flights,” he said.

He was informed the company was open to amendment. Volán wants to start an extra flight five minutes before eight o’clock, but the children don’t get there in time, so the parties will agree on the departure time even further, but it is expected that a good solution will be reached soon.

debreceninap.hu