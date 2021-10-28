Breaking: Accident on Tram Line 2

Breaking: Accident on Tram Line 2

During the scene investigation, the trams on tram line 2 run in three sections.

 

Section 1: Nagyállomás – Kálvin square – Nagyállomás

Section 2: Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János street) – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János street)

Section 3: Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Doberdó street – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School

Passengers are reminded that tram line 2 could only be used with a transfer. The line ticket validated at the beginning of the trip can also be used after the transfer, but it must be validated on all vehicles!

