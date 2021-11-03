MTV EMA – OneRepublic Concert in Heroes’ Square

OneRepublic will give a concert in Heroes’ Square on November 13th in connection with the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA), which will be held the next evening at the Papp László Budapest Sports Arena.

The concert, which will close the MTV Music Week program series, will be broadcasted worldwide from the Hungarian capital, the organizers told MTI on Tuesday.

The American favorite of alterpop, OneRepublic, will return to the Hungarian capital on May 13th, 2022 and will perform at the Papp László Budapest Sports Arena.

The band was founded in 2002 by singer, songwriter Ryan, and guitarist Zach Filkins (other members: Drew Brown – guitar; Brent Kutzle – bass, cello; Brian Willett – keyboards; Eddie Fisher – drums), and their debut album entitled Dreaming Out Loud was released in 2007.

The first single, Apologize, burst to the international forefront, selling twenty million copies, topping the charts in sixteen countries and also nominated for a Grammy Award. The second album, Waking Up, came out in 2009 and achieved critical and commercial success similar to the first, thanks in part to the songs Good Life and All The Right Moves. The third material, Native, released in 2013, also topped the charts: the big hit was Counting Stars, forty million copies were sold worldwide. The fourth album was the 2016 Oh My My, the last, fifth studio album to date, Human, was released this year. The songs on the album, Run, Wanted, Didn’t I, Better Days, Someday and Rescue Me together are already over 2.5 billion streams.

In addition to OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder has worked for Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Leona Lewis, Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5 and Ariana Grande.

Tickets for the Heroes’ Square are available in limited numbers. The 2021 MTV EMA show will be broadcasted on November 14th through MTV’s global network in about 180 countries. Performers at the gala will include Maluma, Maneskin and Kim Petras. The award ceremony can be followed live on Comedy Central and Paramount Network.

MTI

pixabay