Fire at the University of Debrecen yesterday – five hundred people had to evacuate the building

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the main building of the University of Debrecen. Professional firefighters from the counties of Hajdú-Bihar were alerted to the incident.

Upon their arrival, the approximately five hundred people left the building. Nobody was injured.

The flames broke out in a storage room, which filled the ground floor of the main building with smoke. Firefighters extinguished the flames from a wall hydrant and then ventilated the building.

The intervention was managed by the Hajdú-Bihar county disaster prevention operations service, who after extinguishing the fire conducted a fire site inspection to investigate the origin of the fire. The units allowed the students back into the building after the fire was extinguished, the disaster management informed.

