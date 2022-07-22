A busy intersection in Debrecen is being repaved

The intervention to increase the capacity of Bethlen utca and Egyetem súgarút in Debrecen will continue with the re-asphalting works of the intersection of Egyteme útca and Füredi út on July 22 and 24, 2022, the municipality announced.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at the junction of Egyetem boulevard and Füredi út, after the morning traffic peak, the contractor will carry out pavement milling works, which will continue with asphalting on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The works at the junction are being carried out under police traffic control, so motorists are asked to drive accordingly and, if they have the opportunity, to avoid the affected area during the works.

debreceninap.hu