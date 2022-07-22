People have been complaining about the quality of the air throughout the country

Due to the high concentration of ozone, air quality has been criticized across the country, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) told MTI on Thursday.

According to their information, the ozone concentration in the air reached an objectionable level in 21 settlements with measuring stations. In the affected areas, the symptoms of people suffering from chronic respiratory diseases (such as asthma, and chronic bronchitis) may worsen, and children and the elderly may also experience respiratory symptoms.

NNK wrote that ozone is a secondary air pollutant, which is “formed during the photochemical reactions of gases entering the air as a result of human activity close to the earth’s surface”. The concentration of ozone increases the most in summer and usually reaches its highest values ​​in the midday and early afternoon hours, they explained.

For this reason, it is recommended to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. Due to the heat and poor air quality, the NNK does not recommend intensive physical work or sports outdoors. When staying outdoors, protection against high levels of UV radiation is also important, they pointed out.

The NNK wrote that improvement is expected in the development of air quality in the coming days.

debreceninap.hu