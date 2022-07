The police were on duty in Kossuth Street, Létavértes, when they stopped a car on July 20, 2022, at around 19:30. During the inspection, the 27-year-old local resident was unable to hand over his driver’s license, as it turned out, he never had one. The patrol officers arrested the driver and then handed him over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department.

The police initiated proceedings against the man for the offense of driving without a license.

police.hu