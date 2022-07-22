A man threw kittens into a bin

According to the well-founded suspicion, the man threw kittens into a bin in Hajdúsámson. The police arrested him and initiated criminal proceedings against him.

The police received a report that a man had thrown kittens into a bin in Hajdúsámson on the morning of July 19, 2022. The officers collected data, as a result of which a local resident who could be linked to the commission of the crime was identified. The police arrested the suspected perpetrator, and after his arrest, he was interrogated as a suspect.

An animal welfare foundation in Debrecen took care of the health care and further placement of the animals.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings against the man due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of animal cruelty.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.