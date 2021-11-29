Saplings were planted along Füredi út

With the help of DEKERT’s staff, new seedlings were planted in the Vénkert, said Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen.

In Debrecen, in addition to the development of green areas and parks, we also place special emphasis on afforestation. In the spring of 2019, we launched the 10,000 trees program in Debrecen. Together with the tree planting program for the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022, we will plant 5,639 small trees and place 40,000 forest seedlings in various parts of the city.

If we plant ten thousand trees in Debrecen, this will mean 32 hectares of shaded area in the life of the city, and will result in the capture of 450 tons of hotel dust per year.

– said László Papp earlier.

debreceninap.hu