Winter pictures of horses in Hortobágy

The Hortobágy National Park illustrates with amazing pictures how great the wild horses in Hotrobágy feel.

The Przewalski wild horses that live here, thanks to their thick coat and the layer of fat they have accumulated over the summer, can easily get through the cold months, and the snow cover does not prevent them from grazing continuously. In such cases, even the finest individuals do not pick what they find they eat, often looking for food and shelter from the cold wind on the edge of the reeds.

As you can see in the pictures, the stallions do not rest in the hard minuses either, the fight for the favors of the mares is constantly going on.

Photo: Péter Csobán