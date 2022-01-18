There will be a bird-friendly family day in Debrecen

True to its tradition, the Debrecen Zoo is organizing its bird-friendly family program for the fourth time, which provides an excellent opportunity to see the special world of our feathered friends who stayed at home for the winter and the birds native to the exotic landscapes.

According to Dr. Gergely Nagy, Managing Director, the first two-day event is guaranteed to provide experiences for all ages to get closer to the world of birds.

As part of the zoopedagogical lecture, visitors can get acquainted with this year’s bird, the green spokes, and then recharge the feeders in the bird-friendly garden of the institution and observe the avifauna of the Great Forest with binoculars. Afterward, the exotic inhabitants of the institution’s African flight can be seen up close as part of a festive show. From 10:00 to 13:00, they can take part in a Green Circle player awareness session in the chalet both days, while a themed craft workshop awaits all those who drew inspiration from the program at the Gibbon House.

With a zoo entrance, all program elements are free of charge.

Full program on the Facebook event.

