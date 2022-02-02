Polli after Molli: another gray cattle baby was born at the Zoo in Debrecen

A week after the birth of the heifer calf named Molli, the Zoo in Debrecen announces the arrival of another little, because four days later, on January 27, our other cow gave birth to a viable offspring. Like her half-brother, she has been seen in the company of her caring mother and the rest of the family since the birth of her little heifer, who has an impeccable appetite and is growing nicely. It is almost a tradition that our breeding team from the Hortobágy herd grows year by year in the late winter and early spring, but for a long time, there was no example of you being able to follow the calving of two calves under the trees of the Big Forest at the same time.

The main goal of the zoo is to preserve the native animal species and breeds, and in this respect, the Hungarian gray cattle are especially important for them, which, with their unmistakable appearance and many centuries of history, is one of the main features of the Great Plain and still represents significant economic and cultural value.

