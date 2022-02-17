According to Tripadvisor users, the Big Forest in Debrecen is in the top 3 destinations in Hungary

In Hungary you can find many beautiful places to visit, this county hides a lot of interesting, eye-catching, historically interesting places and so Debrecen. Anyone who spends a couple of days here will definitely see special buildings such as the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen in Piac street or the University of Debrecen’s main building on the Egyetem sugárút.

But Debrecen is not just famous it’s the buildings, and museums or great restaurants, bars to sit in and enjoy your free time. One of the best things in the city is the Big Forest, which is on the Tripadvisor list.

The best Thing to Do in Hungary is the site offers you the most stunning places to visit, and the Big Forest is in the 3rd place in this list according to the reviews of the travelers.

This park is great for spending your time, relaxing, and escaping from a busy city, you can find places for that in Debrece’s most known park. You can go to the spa, the place is full of entertainment opportunities where children and people can play, do sports, dog walking, but the nearby zoo is also mentioned as an advantage, or you can watch the Fog Theatre.

The Hortobágy National Park is on the list too, It takes 10th place on the traverses side list.