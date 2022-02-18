The case of a corrupt doctor reported by his patient is being discussed in Debrecen

The council of the Debrecen Judgment Board, chaired by Dr. Tamás Háger, will discuss the case of a corrupt general practitioner in a public session on February 22, 2022, at 11:30.

The court of first instance in Nyíregyháza in October 2021 dr. O.A. The accused was sentenced to 2 years in prison and a fine of HUF 750,000 for accepting a bribe. The court suspended the execution of the custodial sentence for a 5-year probation period. The prosecution appealed against the verdict for aggravation.

According to the facts established by the court of first instance, the accused worked as a general practitioner in a settlement in Szabolcs county, he was entitled to both prove incapacity for work and prescribe medication.

In June 2019, a local resident asked the doctor at his office to issue him with an incapacity certificate for 2 weeks. The accused complied with this, but therefore asked for financial compensation.

After receiving the requested amount – 13,000 forints – in violation of his duties, he issued false certificates to the man, even though he was not considered incapable of earning.

The defendant also complied with the man’s request to prescribe medication for his children without the children having undergone a medical examination, so the need for the prescribed medication was not ascertained. The prescriptions were not used by the man later, but he filed a complaint with the doctor at the police station.

