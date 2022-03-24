The Irinyi János Technical School in Debrecen was renewed with 179 million EU funding

The energy renewal of the Irinyi János Technical School has been completed. During the development, the doors and windows were replaced, the facade was insulated, and solar panels were installed on the building.

The public procurement notice shows that the renovation was undertaken by NÁDÉP Építőipari és Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató Kft. For HUF 179 million. This amount was financed from the funds obtained in an EU tender.

The procurement notice also spoke more eloquently about the work to be done, which has since been completed.

This building was built to a technological standard appropriate to the age of the building, but the boundary structures and obsolete windows that do not close properly in some places do not meet the thermal and structural requirements of today, so the building operates with significant heat loss.

The building energy investment includes the retrofitting of the external boundary wall and flat roof, as well as the thermal insulation of the attic floor, and the modernization of the heating system in accordance with the current 7/2006. (IV.24.) TNM, aims to save the highest possible energy costs for operation.

Architectural renovation work for the energy modernization of the building must affect the external boundary structures of the building. The facade walls, plinths, attic ceilings, and flat roofs of the building must be insulated.

In connection with the thermal insulation of flat roofs, it is necessary to renovate the insulation against rainwater on flat roofs everywhere. It is necessary to replace facade doors that do not meet today’s energy requirements.

It is necessary to design the control of the heating system, which includes the installation of thermostatic radiator valves. Main planned volumes of the building energy renovation/modernization construction activity:

Replacement of facade doors and windows with related work

Replacement of facade doors and windows 940.44 m2

Subsequent thermal insulation of a flat roof with related works

Roof heat and water insulation 50.02 m2

Post-thermal insulation of the attic floor with related works

Thermal insulation of the attic floor with rock wool insulation 1332.77 m2

Subsequent thermal insulation of the facade with related works

Design of facade rock wool and plinth XPS thermal insulation system 2245 m2

Modernization of the heating system of building services with related works

Heat emitter thermal valve replacement 180 pcs

debreceninap.hu