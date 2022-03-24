The reconstruction of the M35 motorway and the main road junction 354 at Debrecen is completed

Another milestone has arrived in the road development program in Debrecen: the expansion of main road No. 33 into four lanes is beginning. Extension of main road 33 to a 2 × 2 lane at a press conference on the site between the industrial development site and the M35 motorway on-site on Wednesday.

Road 33 will be quadrupled in a 2.2-kilometer stretch of the M35 motorway to the Látókő Tavern. In connection with the investment, a road bridge will be built over the railway track crossing the road section. Route 33 is one of the busiest access roads to the city, and its load is expected to increase significantly with the opening of the Northwest Economic Zone. It has therefore been decided to widen and modernize the section of road concerned.

 

debreceninap.hu

Phot: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi

