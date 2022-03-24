Refugees from Ukraine can visit the Debrecen Zoo free of charge

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the Debrecen Zoo has been constantly looking for possible ways to provide assistance both as a member of the professional community of the zoos and as a public collection responsible for the adventurous recreation of the visiting public, said Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy managing director.

That is why, in addition to joining the fundraising launched by the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) to help Ukrainian zoos, it co-organizes with the Debrecen Charity Board visit during their stay.

The first organized visit took place today, during which a family with seven children got to know the residents of the garden. The institution aims to get the help it can to the best of its ability and hopes that it can serve as a place of peace and self-forgetful time for all its visitors, even in these difficult times, the communication said.

debreceniap.hu