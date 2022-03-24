The University of Debrecen has launched innovative research in pigeon breeding

The development of domestic pigeon breeding is the aim of extensive research at the Agricultural Genomics and Biotechnology Center of the University of Debrecen. Genetic and genomic research also supports the introduction of precision technologies and the development of specialty meat products.

Until the change of regime, Hungary was one of the world’s largest exporters of pigeon meat. However, during the economic transformation, this sector has collapsed and its reconstruction is still underway. However, R&D is indispensable for the production of competitive products and for market support for farmers. Recognizing this, the Agricultural Genomics and Biotechnology Center (AGBK) of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen launched its scientific research projects.

The staff of the Agricultural Genomics and Biotechnology Center was the first in Hungary to start molecular genetic and genomic studies of domestic pigeons a few years ago. This work will now be continued and expanded by organizing a multidisciplinary working group and merging some research strands at the program level.

– Szilvia Kusza, a professor at the Agricultural Genomics and Biotechnology Center of the UD Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, told hirek.unideb.hu.

The tests are performed in several directions in parallel. The aim of the research is, among other things, to explore the pigeon breeding past of the Central European region.

In addition to genetic and genomic research, the objectives of the working group are to explore the genetic diversity and structure and phylogenetic relationships of Hungarian and Central European domestic pigeon populations and breeds, emphasized Zoltán Bagi, another research leader.

Zoltán Bagi added that during their research they consider the study of genetic polymorphisms related to different meat production to be of paramount importance. Their aim is to introduce state-of-the-art testing methods so that, like other animal species, precision technologies can be applied to domestic pigeons, thus helping farmers and sustainability.

The pigeon is becoming more and more popular as food these days. The meat of roast pigeons is extremely fine-fiber, so it is easy to digest and also rich in protein. Due to its high biological value, it is excellent for inclusion in the diets of patients and dieters. Due to the increased market demand for alternative and newer sources of protein and special quality meat products, we can say that the pigeon sector has great potential.

– explained the researcher.

In addition to AGBK experts, Ph.D. and MSc students as well as pigeon breeders, farmers, and, for example, museum staff will be involved in the work of the research group, who will continue to be involved in the research program.

