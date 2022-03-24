An industrial revolution begins at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Engineering will further strengthen its industrial relations and establish a training room to expand the educational and research offer of the Department of Mechatronics. The company contributed to the initiative with a significant donation of instruments, software, and tools worth almost HUF 60 million. The agreement on this was signed on Wednesday in the Sándor Karácsony Hall of the Main Building.

The University of Debrecen is developing its technical training in cooperation with the government, which will result in the establishment of a research center for the automotive industry in the city, and a new wing will soon be added on the Ótemető Street campus, where the Siemens laboratory will be located.

The aim of the University of Debrecen is to increase and develop the infrastructural background of technical training, as new companies are constantly arriving in the city, for the operation of which it is essential to provide a supply of engineers with the appropriate qualifications, said Ailer Piroska. DE’s Deputy Rector for Technical Innovation and Training Development emphasized that this work has begun but is not over, as the institution is shaping the introduction of new training and specializations based on the needs and suggestions of the companies.

Employees of companies cooperating with the university, including the Faculty of Engineering, can also join the teaching work, thus providing the next generation of engineers with up-to-date practical knowledge in addition to theoretical knowledge. The agreement with Siemens will be part of this in the future, Ailer Piroska emphasized.

All industrial partners of the UD Faculty of Engineering (MK) operate their own laboratories on the faculty.

Siemens, which has been operating in Hungary for 173 years and 135 years in Hungary, is one of the world’s top 10 industrial laboratories.

“Ensuring the supply of engineers and the use of research and development activities at universities is the engine of Siemens during the 4th Industrial Revolution,” said Tamás Jeránek before signing the cooperation agreement. The CEO of Siemens Zrt. Believed that the joint work started earlier could culminate and bring results that would allow DE to provide more competitive education to its students, who can acquire their skills in a laboratory suitable for a real industrial environment, so the company can employ young engineers with real practical knowledge. .

The CEO also outlined the prospects for expanding the collaboration, which could include, among other things, the training of trainers, the continuous updating of equipment, and maintenance.

The donation will create new opportunities primarily for the approximately 500 students participating in the undergraduate and graduate programs in mechatronics engineering, currently in a new wing in the Siemens lab, which will later be developed thanks to the development, where the mechatronics students can acquire competencies related to the technologies of the university, and where students studying in other faculties of the university will be able to get acquainted with the technical innovations,

– said Géza Husi.

After signing, the dean of the UD Faculty of Engineering announced that the last meeting of the Senate of the institution had approved the application of the Faculty of Engineering to start a master’s degree in electrical engineering. In case of a positive evaluation by the Hungarian Accreditation Committee, during the next year’s admission procedure, the applicants can apply for this new training.

