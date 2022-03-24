Tickets for the men’s final of the Hungarian Basketball Cup in Debrecen are already on sale

Ticket sales for the eighth final of the Tibor Zsíros Men’s Basketball Hungarian Cup have started, which will be hosted at the Phoenix Arena in Debrecen between March 31 and April 2. Those interested can access the tickets via the Internet – in the first round, the quarter-final tickets can be hosted. Just a reminder: DEAC-Tungsram will start the tournament against Alba White Castle on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Students and pensioners can get a day ticket for the matches of the Tibor Zsíros Men’s Hungarian Cup for HUF 1,600 and adults for HUF 2,500, which are valid for each meeting of the given competition day. Children under the age of 6 are free of charge if they are seated during the match. Upon entry, the permissions are checked by the organizers and everyone is given a wristband in the color corresponding to the designated sector. The matches of the men’s Hepp Cup, which will also be held at the Phoenix Arena, are free to attend. Tickets will also be available on-site during the clashes between the MK and Hepp Cups. At the request of the organizers, everyone will buy tickets to their own favorite team sector. Tickets for the semi-final battles will begin on Thursday, with results in mind.

Program:

2022- március 31., csütörtök

Zsíros Tibor Férfi Magyar Kupa quarterfinals

13:00 Falco-Volvo Alpok Autó Szombathely – Naturtex-SZTE-Szedeák 15:30 DEAC-Tungsram – Alba Fehérvár 18:00 Egis Körmend – Szolnoki Olajbányász 20:30 HÜBNER Nyíregyháza BS – Duna Aszfalt-DTKH Kecskemét április 1., péntek

Férfi Dr. Hepp Ferenc Emlékkupa semi-finals

10:00 MEAFC-Miskolc – Vasas Akadémia 12:30 Budafok – Budapesti Honvéd SE

Zsíros Tibor Férfi Magyar Kupa semi-finals

15:00 Falco/Szedeák – DEAC/Alba 18:00 Körmend/Szolnok – Nyíregyháza/Kecskemét

2022. április 2., szombat

Férfi Dr. Hepp Ferenc Emlékkupa

10:30 Bronze match 13:00 Finals

Zsíros Tibor Férfi Magyar Kupa

17:00 Bronze match 19:30 Finals

