Developments in Hajdú-Bihar start with HUF 116 billion EU funding

Developments in Hajdú-Bihar can start from the resources of the Regional and Settlement Development Operational Program Plus (TOP Plus) – the chairman of the county assembly announced at the county hall of Debrecen on Tuesday, when he handed over the grant certificate to the mayors of 35 settlements.

Zoltán Pajna indicated that out of the more than 116 billion forints of the county self-government, 43 can be used in Debrecen and 73 in the other settlements of Hajdú-Bihar.

He also said that the livable settlements submitted 78 applications with HUF 21.8 billion in support related to the part of the program, and 51 applicants for more than HUF 7 billion in support for the energy modernization of municipal buildings. 17 applications for HUF 3 billion were received for the third human infrastructure development tender supporting the upbringing of children.

According to Zoltán Pajna, the evaluation of applications is continuous, so far 46 application decisions have been made in the three areas, on the payment of HUF 7 billion.

The key initiator of TOP Plusz is the Hajdú-Bihar County Employment and Economic Development Pact in the amount of HUF 5.546 billion.

The main goal of the program, he said, is to continue the coordination of measures aimed at job creation in the county’s labor market in order to stimulate employment and reach inactive workers.

The chairman of the county assembly also mentioned the development of four-digit roads in Hajdú-Bihar as a priority goal: the renovation of nine road sections will start in the program from almost HUF 8.5 billion this year.

debreceninap.hu