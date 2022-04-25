The family of a seriously ill little girl from Debrecen is asking for help

She is not yet 3 years old and has already been diagnosed with an incurable disease. The little girl living in Debrecen-Józsa suffers from Rett syndrome and needs to receive treatment every month. The family needs help. The Fairy Circle Foundation in Debrecen will visit the little girl tomorrow, but you can help them now:

Anyone who can provide any help to Meike, financially or even through cap collection or information, thank you very much!

To support Meike: 10702064-71572921-51100005 CIB László Kungler (father)

– read on the Facebook page created to help the little girl.

TV2 also reported on Meike, who lives in Debrecen-Józsa.

The little girl was visited by the Fairy Circle Foundation, and they brought food, toiletries, sweets, detergents, and diapers to the family. And with the help of a supporter, the family car is refueled on the 1st of each month.

About the disease:

Rett syndrome is a complex developmental disorder of the central nervous system. It is a rare disease, its occurrence

1: 10000-20000 and is caused by mutations in the methyl-CpG-binding protein 2 gene (MECP2) on the X chromosome.

This gene encodes a protein found in most cells. As this protein is also the most abundant protein in the cells of the brain, it causes serious problems primarily in the brain function of those affected, including learning, speech, perception, movement, breathing, swallowing, chewing, and digestion. The disease typically only affects girls.

According to the current state of medicine, it is an incurable disease. Improvements can be made to improve the level of the disease in some cases.

