Two bus stops in Debrecen will be relocated again for two months

Local News
Bácsi Éva

Road construction works are starting in the vicinity of the stops called Egyetem tér (University Square) and  Nagy Lajos király tér in the direction of Füredi út, therefore, from the start of operations on Monday, April 25, and until the expected end on Sunday, June 26, the said stops will not be available, DKV announced.

Until the completion of the works, the University Square stop in the direction of Füredi út will be relocated 50 meters ahead, while the Nagy Lajos király tér stop will be relocated 80 meters forward to the area of the temporarily established stops.

 

DKV

