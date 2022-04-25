In one day, two wanted people were arrested at the Ártánd border checkpoint

A Hungarian-Romanian dual citizen checked in at the Ártánd road border crossing on 24 April 2022 at 00:45 as a passenger of a bus. During the inspection, it was established that the Szeged Police Headquarters had issued a circular for the 47-year-old woman for failing to pay a fine imposed on her. The detainee was arrested by the police and taken to the Debrecen Police Station.

A few hours later, at 4:45 a.m., a Moldovan citizen wanted to leave the country, and an inspection revealed that the Moldovan authority had issued an international arrest warrant against him. The officers arrested the 37-year-old man and contacted the issuing authority.

police.hu