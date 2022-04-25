A 24-hour quiz was organized for high school students in Debrecen

A 24-hour quiz was organized at debreAludj another time! The Demki Debrecen Cultural Center and Youth House brought a 24-hour competition for high school students to the city on April 22, 2022.

The event is part of the EU project TOP-7.1.1-16-H-ESF-2019-01107. The competition, which has been held 24 times in 8 cities, is an event where community building is combined with positive rivalry, where young people can compare their strength, creativity, and perseverance.

The competition of the 12 participating secondary institutions started with a spectacular show and parade in front of the Great Church on Friday, April 22 at 9 a.m., and ended on Saturday, April 23 at the Gábor Oláh Street Sports Hall. In the meantime, students solved exciting tasks in their own school and in different locations in the city.

The Zsuzsi train, the Agóra Scientific Experience Center, the university botanical garden, the House of Literature in Debrecen, the artificial grass field of the Baross High School, and the Hall event hall in the Nagyerdei Stadium, among others, provide space for daytime tasks. Students spend the night at their own institution – or, where this is not possible, at a location provided by Demki – where they have to solve field assignments. Early on Saturday morning, the terrain is again the terrain, more precisely the Gábor Oláh Street Sports Hall, where the teams will be given a few more tasks and perform their final performances, after which the results will be announced and it will be decided which team will have the cup.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: DMJVÖ