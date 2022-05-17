This is how the minibuses at the Debrecen site burned – photos

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on This is how the minibuses at the Debrecen site burned – photos

At dawn on Friday, professional firefighters in Debrecen were alerted to Újgát Street in Debrecen. At one site, five minibuses were already burning in their entirety when firefighters to arrived, the county’s disaster management said.

The units surrounded the flames and recooled the large bus and car next to the buses as they were damaged due to the heat load. The Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Operations Service also managed the intervention and investigated the circumstances of the fire.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate / debreceninap.hu

