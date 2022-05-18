A student who knows Hajdú-Bihar County well can win a tablet

The county government organized a transfer for the students of the secondary schools operating in Hajdú-Bihar county, as well as for the upper secondary students of the primary schools. The aim of the game is to get students to know the values of the county as much as possible.

To do this, they must fill in a quiz, which must be returned to rendezveny@hbmo.hu by midnight on May 22nd. Incoming worksheets participate in the sorting. Conditions: complete the information on the worksheet and sign the declaration on the last page (in the case of a person under 16, the signature of the legal representative is also required)! The gifts include a LENOVO M10 FHD PLUS tablet.

More details are on the county government website.

debreceninap.hu