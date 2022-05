Demolition works are being carried out in the vicinity of the Tisza István utca stop in the direction of Hatvan utca, therefore the stop will be closed on Wednesday, May 18, from the start of the works on Sunday, June 19. During the works, buses 34, 35, 35Y, and 36 to Segner Square will stop at a temporary stop 70 meters ahead.

