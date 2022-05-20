Due to the asphalting works, four bus services from Debrecen will be forced to a diversion route for a few hours

Asphalting works are being carried out at the intersection of Hatvan Street and Tiszta István Street, which also affects bus traffic, DKV informed. During the works, buses 34, 35, 35Y and 36 will run on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 07:00 to 13:00 in the direction of Segner Square.

Diversion route to Segner Square:

Original route – Pesti street – Segner square – Hatvan street – Tisza István street – Széchenyi street – Nyugati street – Segner square

During the works, the buses will not touch the Segner tér (trolleybus boarding station), Intercity bus station (in the direction of Piac utca), Tisza István utca (in the direction of Hatvan utca) and Hatvan utca (in the direction of Segner tér) stops.

buses running to Józsa stop at Segner tér (central island), Hatvan utca (towards Széchenyi utca), Széchenyi utca (towards Nyugati utca) and the Intercity bus station (towards Nyugati utca).

debreceninap.hu